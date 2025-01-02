Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as high as C$3.25. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,727 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Ventum Financial increased their price objective on Foran Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Foran Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$828.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

