Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.39 and traded as high as C$6.85. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$6.83, with a volume of 23,258 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLN. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Ventum Financial increased their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Blackline Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of C$557.81 million, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.29.

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

