RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,911.33 ($23.92) and traded as high as GBX 1,986 ($24.85). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,986 ($24.85), with a volume of 169,245 shares changing hands.

RIT Capital Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,217.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,914.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,863.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Insider Activity at RIT Capital Partners

In other RIT Capital Partners news, insider Helena Coles bought 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,996 ($24.97) per share, with a total value of £19,999.92 ($25,024.92). 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

