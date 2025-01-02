Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.04. Multi-Metal Development shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 139,000 shares changing hands.
Multi-Metal Development Stock Up 14.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$10.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.
Multi-Metal Development Company Profile
Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.
