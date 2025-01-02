Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.35 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.19). Fidelity Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.19), with a volume of 217,442 shares changing hands.
Fidelity Japan Trust Trading Down 1.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 163.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 166.13. The company has a market cap of £201.64 million, a PE ratio of 3,434.00 and a beta of 0.70.
About Fidelity Japan Trust
Fidelity Japanese Values PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
