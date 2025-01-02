Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $1.93. Dyadic International shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 265,677 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 188.09% and a negative return on equity of 149.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dyadic International stock. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. owned approximately 2.97% of Dyadic International worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

