Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and traded as high as $14.46. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 207,569 shares changing hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0993 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 138,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 36,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 121,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 52,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

