Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and traded as high as $14.46. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 207,569 shares changing hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0993 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
