Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 267.81 ($3.35) and traded as high as GBX 272 ($3.40). Temple Bar shares last traded at GBX 272 ($3.40), with a volume of 188,378 shares changing hands.

Temple Bar Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 267.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 267.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The firm has a market cap of £779.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 937.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Temple Bar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Temple Bar’s previous dividend of $2.75. Temple Bar’s dividend payout ratio is 3,448.28%.

Temple Bar Company Profile

Temple Bar’s investment objective is to provide investors with a growing income combined with growth in capital. It aims to meet this objective by investing primarily in UK equities, across different sectors, maintaining a balance of larger and smaller/medium-sized companies. The trust has a bias towards FTSE 350 companies.

