Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 24,362 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 301% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,074 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,405,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after buying an additional 2,111,912 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Denison Mines by 8.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,041,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 78,963 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 66.0% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 96,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 132,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 1,437,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,648 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Denison Mines has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Several brokerages have commented on DNN. Cibc World Mkts raised Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price (up from $2.60) on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

