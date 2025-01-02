Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.79 ($1.40) and traded as high as GBX 112.69 ($1.41). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 112.46 ($1.41), with a volume of 631,728 shares changing hands.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 113.59. The company has a market capitalization of £328.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -564.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

