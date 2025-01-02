The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 710.93 ($8.90) and traded as high as GBX 716 ($8.96). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 709.25 ($8.87), with a volume of 87,464 shares.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £621.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3,388.61 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 710.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 724.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,761.90%.

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

The Trust aims to pursue long-term capital growth principally through investment in medium to smaller sized Japanese companies which are believed to have above average prospects for growth. We invest in a spread of 40–70 companies, predominantly medium and smaller sized, that we believe offer good growth opportunities.

Growth may come from innovative business models, disrupting traditional Japanese practices or market opportunities, such as growth from overseas.

We aim to take a three to five year view and the Trust is managed by looking at the underlying investments rather than the benchmark which is TOPIX total return.

