Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.18 ($2.07) and traded as high as GBX 169.50 ($2.12). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 167.50 ($2.10), with a volume of 37,000 shares.

Gear4music Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £35.14 million, a PE ratio of 5,583.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 165.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 170.05.

About Gear4music

Operating from a Head Office in York, Distribution Centres in York, Bacup, Sweden, Germany, Ireland & Spain, and showrooms in York, Bacup, Sweden & Germany, the Group sells own-brand musical instruments and music equipment alongside premium third-party brands including Fender, Yamaha and Roland, to customers ranging from beginners to musical enthusiasts and professionals, in the UK, Europe and the Rest of the World.

Having developed its own e-commerce platform, with multilingual, multicurrency websites delivering to over 190 countries, the Group continues to build its overseas presence.

