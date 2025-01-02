Short Interest in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Declines By 5.1%

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,600 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 645,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Consolidated Water by 15.1% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 744,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,762,000 after acquiring an additional 97,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after buying an additional 20,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 54.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,540,000 after buying an additional 105,711 shares during the period. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Water by 7.6% during the third quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 97,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Shares of CWCO opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.21.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Water Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

