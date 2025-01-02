Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 525,100 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 553,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Clipper Realty Stock Performance
Shares of CLPR stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.63 million, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.26. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93.
Clipper Realty Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -131.03%.
About Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
