Compass Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 6,386 call options on the company. This is an increase of 210% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,063 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Compass from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Compass from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Compass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.72.
Read Our Latest Research Report on COMP
Insider Activity at Compass
Compass Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. Compass has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.89.
Compass Company Profile
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Compass
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.