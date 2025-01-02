Compass Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 6,386 call options on the company. This is an increase of 210% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,063 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Compass from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Compass from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Compass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.72.

Insider Activity at Compass

Compass Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,070,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,584,828.09. This trade represents a 14.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 52,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $362,256.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,537,743.10. The trade was a 5.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,032,900 shares of company stock valued at $70,077,531. 6.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. Compass has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.89.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Featured Stories

