PENN Entertainment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 30,243 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 110% compared to the typical volume of 14,427 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PENN Entertainment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 5.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 733,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 172,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 242,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 99,016 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 8.7% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 90,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.08. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $26.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. PENN Entertainment’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.