Katapult Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 21,767 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,884 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Katapult by 18.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Katapult by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Katapult by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 85,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Katapult alerts:

Katapult Stock Down 3.2 %

KPLT opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52. Katapult has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $29.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Katapult will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Katapult to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Katapult in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Katapult

Katapult Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.