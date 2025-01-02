Tyson Foods Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 20,346 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 701% compared to the average volume of 2,539 put options.
In other news, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,048. The trade was a 35.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $1,428,721.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,409.27. This represents a 58.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $57.44 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $51.16 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.39.
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
