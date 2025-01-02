Traders Buy Large Volume of United States Steel Call Options (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 111,124 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 67% compared to the average volume of 66,520 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.83.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. United States Steel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Several analysts have commented on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Glj Research raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.37.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

