Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Broadcom (AVGO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) in the last few weeks:
- 12/20/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $233.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $233.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $201.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $205.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2024 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.
- 12/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $205.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $215.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $210.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2024 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/10/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/3/2024 – Broadcom was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “hold” rating.
- 11/4/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Broadcom Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of AVGO stock opened at $231.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 201.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.02.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,744,366. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total transaction of $10,798,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,246,926.56. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,408 shares of company stock valued at $33,412,228. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. WPWealth LLP acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Harrington Investments INC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
