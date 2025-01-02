Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,409 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 813.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,458,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,500 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 15.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,045,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,591,000 after buying an additional 800,540 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 1,158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 833,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 766,971 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth $4,542,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 319.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 521,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 397,057 shares during the period.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WOLF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In other news, Chairman Thomas H. Werner purchased 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $244,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,824.97. The trade was a 52.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 36,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,332.96. The trade was a 75.43 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 78,067 shares of company stock valued at $524,747. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of WOLF opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $850.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.38. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.