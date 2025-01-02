Greenlane Holdings, Inc. Appoints Rob Shields as Chief Growth Officer

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) recently announced the appointment of Rob Shields as the Chief Growth Officer of the Company. The decision was made by the Board of Directors on December 23, 2024, and took effect immediately.

Rob Shields brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Previously, he served as the Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Paymi from 2016 to 2021. Following that role, Shields took on the position of Chief Marketing, Customer Experience, and Sales Officer at Questrade from 2021 to 2023. In this capacity, he oversaw a team of marketing and sales professionals, focusing on generating key performance indicators from Awareness to Conversion and Revenue Growth. Shields also served as the President and Country Head of MOOMOO Financial Canada, where he was responsible for all aspects of market entry and expansion across Canada.

Under the terms of the employment agreement, effective January 6, 2025, Rob Shields is entitled to a base salary of $250,000 and will be eligible for an annual performance-based bonus, with a target bonus opportunity of 50% of his base salary. Additionally, Shields will have the opportunity to receive equity awards under the Company’s 2019 Equity Incentive Plan, with any equity awards granted to him fully accelerating immediately before any change of control.

In the event of termination without Cause as defined in the agreement, Shields will receive various benefits, including the aggregate amount of his earned but unpaid base salary, reimbursement for reasonable business expenses, and any other amounts due under applicable law. Additionally, he will receive severance equal to a specific number of months of base salary and medical and dental benefits contingent on the timing of termination.

The appointment of Rob Shields as Chief Growth Officer represents a strategic move by Greenlane Holdings, Inc. to enhance its leadership team and drive growth initiatives within the company.

This information was disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 31, 2024. For further details, the complete employment agreement can be viewed as Exhibit 10.1 in the filing.

