BioSig Technologies Announces Approval of Incentive Plan Amendment at Annual Stockholders Meeting

BioSig Technologies, Inc. recently held its 2024 Annual Meeting of stockholders on December 31, 2024, during which important proposals were deliberated and approved. Among these was the approval of the Second Amendment to the company’s 2023 Long-Term Incentive Plan, termed the “Incentive Plan Amendment.”

The Incentive Plan Amendment was ratified to enhance the existing 2023 Long-Term Incentive Plan and increase the total number of shares of common stock, valued at $0.001 per share, which are authorized for issuance under the Incentive Plan. This amendment resulted in raising the total shares available for issuance under the plan by 3,500,000 shares, bringing the new total to 4,376,595 shares.

For additional insights into the Incentive Plan Amendment, interested parties are directed to refer to the Company’s definitive proxy statement officially filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 18, 2024. This statement contains comprehensive details regarding the amendment. It is crucial to note that the overview provided here is partial, and the complete terms of the Incentive Plan Amendment are accessible in Exhibit 10.1 of the Company’s Current Report.

During the Annual Meeting, stockholders mull over various matters, and the following proposals were presented:

– Election of five directors to the company’s board until the 2025 Annual Meeting, with Anthony Amato, Frederick D. Hrkac, Christopher A. Baer, Donald F. Browne, and Steven E. Abelman as the nominees.

– Approval of an amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation for a potential reverse stock split of outstanding common stocks.

– Validation of the Incentive Plan Amendment.

– Ratification of Marcum LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year concluding on December 31, 2024.

Noteworthy is the voting outcome based on the record date of November 5, 2024, where common stockholders were entitled to one vote per share, totaling 17,129,596 votes, while holders of the Company’s Series C Convertible Preferred Stock possessed an aggregate of 362,103 votes.

The significant voting results for each proposal are detailed below:

– Election of Directors: All listed nominees received the required votes for their appointment.

– Reverse Stock Split Proposal: This received approval with a sizable majority.

– Plan Amendment Proposal: Also approved with a notable margin.

– Auditor Ratification Proposal: Confirmed by the stockholders.

BioSig Technologies’ latest 8-K form provides an insightful update on the outcomes of the Annual Meeting, offering a view into the company’s strategic decisions and the trust extended by its stockholders in the proposed amendments and appointments.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, engages in development and commercialization of advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias in the United States. It offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.

