Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.85 Million Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 661,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,384 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,715,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after buying an additional 71,410 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:GT opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GT. Wolfe Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

