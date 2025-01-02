G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,714 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 142.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 351,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 206,993 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 236.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 198,647 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 269.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 251,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 183,246 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,147,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,054,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,376,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,396,000 after buying an additional 151,425 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $32.62 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $36.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.33. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.