Topline Capital Management, Ll Sells 227,084 Shares of Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 227,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $697,147.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,631,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,290,123.34. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 231,187 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $765,228.97.

Paysign Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Paysign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $161.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysign

Paysign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Paysign had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Paysign in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Paysign during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysign in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysign in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Paysign in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Paysign in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Paysign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

