Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 279,479 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 279,479 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,082,118.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,047,827 shares in the company, valued at $447,356,311.15. This represents a 0.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 69,719 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $533,350.35.

On Monday, December 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 350,000 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 355,173 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,795,211.51.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 185,716 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,728.12.

On Monday, December 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 94,924 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $757,493.52.

On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 266,732 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,123,186.72.

On Friday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 68,422 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $537,796.92.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 92,376 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $702,057.60.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 94,406 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $738,254.92.

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,616 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $177,083.28.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

BIGZ opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.0868 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

