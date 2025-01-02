Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Reduced by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 92,018 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,071,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 34.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 133,942 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,633,000 after purchasing an additional 34,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 85,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $10,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,911,598. This trade represents a 17.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher David Young sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.66, for a total value of $3,050,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,792,039.56. This represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $17,383,892 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $421.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $428.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.45. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $366.50 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $65.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Microsoft from $501.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.90.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

