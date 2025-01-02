Park Lp Genesis II Sells 89,870 Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 89,870 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $1,526,891.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,603,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,212,224.73. This represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Park Lp Genesis II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Park Lp Genesis II sold 5,371 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $96,731.71.

Redwire Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDW opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.25. Redwire Co. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $18.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Redwire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Redwire from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwire by 55.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,181,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 422,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwire by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 30,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Redwire by 8.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Redwire during the third quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Redwire by 16.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 74,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

Further Reading

