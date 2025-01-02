Prabir Adarkar Sells 20,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $3,370,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 925,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,927,663.66. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Prabir Adarkar sold 19,898 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $3,382,262.04.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Prabir Adarkar sold 32,124 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $4,754,030.76.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.1 %

DASH stock opened at $167.75 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.33 and a fifty-two week high of $181.78. The company has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -372.78, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DoorDash by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,395,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,616,000 after buying an additional 272,659 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 14.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,766,000 after buying an additional 700,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,652,000 after buying an additional 267,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 15.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,800,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,135,000 after buying an additional 501,905 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.39.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

