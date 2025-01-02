Jonathan M. Rothberg Sells 3,506,267 Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Stock

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan M. Rothberg sold 3,506,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $11,710,931.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,175,000. The trade was a 73.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Quantum-Si Stock Down 18.9 %

QSI opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

Institutional Trading of Quantum-Si

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 35.4% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 175,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 45,796 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 210.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 133,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on QSI. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Quantum-Si from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Quantum-Si from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

