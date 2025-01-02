Topline Capital Management, Ll Sells 380,611 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 380,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $3,973,578.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,708,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,592,835.44. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, December 27th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 247,230 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $2,605,804.20.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $572.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $13.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 322,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 142,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,520,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,514,000 after acquiring an additional 133,200 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 525,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 104,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 101,008 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 82,022 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

