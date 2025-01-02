Topline Capital Management, Ll Sells 380,611 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 380,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $3,973,578.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,708,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,592,835.44. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 27th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 247,230 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $2,605,804.20.
Green Dot Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $572.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $13.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on Green Dot
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 322,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 142,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,520,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,514,000 after acquiring an additional 133,200 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 525,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 104,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 101,008 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 82,022 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Green Dot
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.