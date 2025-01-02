Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,855 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $132,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 69,484 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

