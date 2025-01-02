JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 647,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $105,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in AerCap by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 15.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Up 0.2 %

AER stock opened at $95.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.76. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $70.48 and a fifty-two week high of $100.81.

AerCap Announces Dividend

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is 7.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AER

AerCap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.