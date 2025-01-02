Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,950,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $103,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 94.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 201,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,092,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,752,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $54.79 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Rush Enterprises’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In related news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $2,793,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,683.20. This represents a 34.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $7,517,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,142,372.92. The trade was a 40.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,000 shares of company stock worth $11,167,173 over the last ninety days. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

