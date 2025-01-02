Franklin Resources Inc. Buys Shares of 6,535 South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 9.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 364,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 239,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 29,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 22,695 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Plains Financial Price Performance

Shares of SPFI opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $569.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $40.90.

South Plains Financial Increases Dividend

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,009,894.50. The trade was a 5.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group increased their price target on South Plains Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

South Plains Financial Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

