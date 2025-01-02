Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 859 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Genesco in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 1,627.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Genesco by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Genesco

In related news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $170,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,159.44. This trade represents a 8.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genesco Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE GCO opened at $42.75 on Thursday. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $479.31 million, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average is $30.08.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.73 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

