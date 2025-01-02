NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 55.5% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark cut their price target on NetEase from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

NetEase Stock Performance

NTES opened at $89.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

NetEase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

