Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 421,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the third quarter worth $242,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consensus Cloud Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CCSI opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $460.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.42. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

