Franklin Resources Inc. Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 97.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,347 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 39.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,305,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,151 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,558,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,321,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,432,000 after buying an additional 576,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 223.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 555,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,543,000 after buying an additional 383,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. B. Riley cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $122,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at $13,718,582.40. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $72,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,474,172.80. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,205 shares of company stock worth $297,442 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $125.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.63. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

