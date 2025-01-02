Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,903,951 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,280 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $9,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRY. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,636,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 2,821.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,607 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 627,375 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Berry by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,664,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 318,223 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Berry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Berry from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Berry Co. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $317.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.67 million. Berry had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. Berry’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

