Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 562,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 112,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 48,598 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 217.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 565,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 387,240 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 27.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,124,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,343,000 after purchasing an additional 241,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.31. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on ASC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

