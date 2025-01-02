Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 49.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Climb Global Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Climb Global Solutions Price Performance

Climb Global Solutions stock opened at $126.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.93. The stock has a market cap of $583.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $142.50.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.