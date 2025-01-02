Franklin Resources Inc. Has $269,000 Stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4,522.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,115 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $30,688.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,652.58. The trade was a 5.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 37,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $578,221.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,464.55. This trade represents a 31.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,172. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNCY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $771.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $16.34.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.