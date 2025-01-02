Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) by 240.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the second quarter worth $148,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the second quarter worth $62,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Digimarc by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 351,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DMRC stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. Digimarc Co. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $43.43. The company has a market cap of $802.22 million, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DMRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DMRC

Digimarc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.