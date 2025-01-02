Barclays PLC Acquires 15,599 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FRP were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FRP by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in FRP by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FRP by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in FRP by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FRP during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FRP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,268. The trade was a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,841 shares of company stock worth $339,972 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

FRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRPH opened at $30.63 on Thursday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 0.50.

About FRP

(Free Report)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.