Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Short Interest Down 6.7% in December

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,100 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 655,300 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Calavo Growers Price Performance

CVGW opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $453.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -160.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 40.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

