Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Short Interest Down 6.7% in December

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,100 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 655,300 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Calavo Growers Price Performance
CVGW opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $453.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.58.
Calavo Growers Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -160.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Calavo Growers Company Profile
Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Calavo Growers
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.