American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

American Tower Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $586,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in American Tower by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 95,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in American Tower by 46.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $183.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. American Tower has a twelve month low of $170.46 and a twelve month high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. American Tower's quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 273.42%.

About American Tower



American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

