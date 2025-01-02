Barclays PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,757 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EHAB. AREX Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Enhabit by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 2,472,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after purchasing an additional 59,353 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Enhabit by 12.2% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,838,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after buying an additional 199,235 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after buying an additional 26,753 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 901,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 754,395 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Enhabit by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 518,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Enhabit

In other Enhabit news, Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $34,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,871.36. This trade represents a 4.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart M. Mcguigan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,396.10. The trade was a 47.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit Price Performance

EHAB stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.89. Enhabit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.74.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Enhabit had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on EHAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enhabit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Enhabit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

