Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $10,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Carriage Services by 228.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 1,074.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the third quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

NYSE CSV opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $100.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Carriage Services from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,791.48. This represents a 12.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

